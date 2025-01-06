Logo for The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

January 6, 2025
Tourism in Cuba has not recovered since the COVID-19 pandemic began; and new conditions on the island are deterring tourists from visiting to soak up its culture, beauty and political history.
January 3, 2025
Kyiv opts to not renew a contract with Moscow that brought Russian natural gas to Europe and $1 billion dollars in transit fees to Ukraine.
January 2, 2025
The World welcomes 2025 with this music holiday special.
January 1, 2025
In this New Year’s Eve special, The World looks at discoveries from around the globe.
December 31, 2024
A look at former President Jimmy Carter’s life and legacy, including his lasting foreign policy.
December 30, 2024
The majority of deaths from the 2004 earthquake and tsunami were in Indonesia. But one island had just a handful of deaths, and researchers say that was partly due to folklore passed down through generations.
December 27, 2024
On the 20th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami that took the lives of more than 220,000 people, we look at why there are so many abandoned houses that were built for survivors in Indonesia.
December 26, 2024
The World travels the globe to share various religious traditions in this holiday special.
December 25, 2024
The World takes a look at what people consider sacred spaces around the globe in this holiday special.
December 24, 2024
Japan’s second- and third-largest automakers are pursuing a $50 billion deal that could dramatically shake up the global auto industry.
December 23, 2024
The US State Department's top Middle East envoy, Barbara Leaf, arrived in Damascus today for meetings with Syria's new interim government.
December 20, 2024
US officials say Russia has deployed some 8,000 North Koreans in the Kursk region, the border area where Ukrainian forces seized Russian territory in a surprise attack over the summer.
December 19, 2024
As Syria goes through historic changes, minority groups remain on edge. The commander of the US-backed Kurdish SDF discusses the situation in an exclusive interview with The World.
December 18, 2024
A bomb went off early this morning in Moscow, killing a Russian General Igor Kirillov. He was the head of the Russian military’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces.
December 17, 2024
Israel's prime minister says his government plans to double the Israeli population in the Golan Heights, an area considered a "strategic plateau" since Israel captured it from Syria in 1967.
December 16, 2024
December 13, 2024
December 12, 2024
Many Syrians who have lived in Turkey for years are eager to return home to Syria. But others say an evolving security situation and financial concerns are giving them pause.
December 11, 2024
As many Syrians rejoice at the downfall of the former dictatorship in their country, Israel has been conducting numerous strikes on targets across Syria, reportedly destroying chemical weapons stores belonging to the former Assad regime.
December 10, 2024
For the first time in two decades, Syrians say they are experiencing a taste of freedom after President Bashar al-Assad’s ouster.
December 9, 2024
December 6, 2024
December 5, 2024
December 4, 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a surprise televised announcement overnight imposing martial law, saying "North Korean forces" needed to be eradicated. Lawmakers quickly acted to cancel the emergency declaration, but the bitter political divide in the country remains unresolved.
December 3, 2024
Syria's anti-government rebels launched a massive offensive last week, taking most observers by surprise and gaining control over the largest city, Aleppo. The regime of President Bashar al-Assad has responded by conducting aerial attacks on Aleppo city and Idlib province.
December 2, 2024
National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek began an epic walk in early 2013, tracing the first steps of human migration out of Africa some 60,000 years ago. The World brings you some of his stories and experiences in this Out of Eden Walk special.
November 29, 2024
As families and friends gather for meals together on US Thanksgiving Day, The World brings you a show packed with a variety of food stories.
November 28, 2024
November 27, 2024
Mexico’s president has warned US President-elect Donald Trump against plans to slap large tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners: Mexico, Canada and China.
November 26, 2024

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a public announcement — sharing his plan to resign following a massive decline in support and a high profile resignation from his Cabinet. Also, the Biden administration is making its final push for a ceasefire in Gaza before Donald Trump reassumes the White House two weeks from now. And, many Ukrainians are turning to poetry as a symbol of patriotism and resistance during wartime.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.

