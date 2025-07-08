Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Hotel Oloffson in Port-au-Prince, which has survived political upheaval, weather events and the devastating 2010 earthquakes, was burned to the ground by gangs over the weekend. Also, Yemen's Houthi rebels have attacked ships in the Red Sea for the first time this year. And, experts raise concerns about the legal and ethical implications of Israel’s killing of Iranian scientists, in some cases, along with their families. Also, French President Emmanuel Macron is in the UK for a rare state visit — the first by a French leader in 17 years. Plus, an AI-engineered paint that can combat heat and reduce the need for air conditioning.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices