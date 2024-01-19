Climate change continues to adversely affect the infectious disease situation across the globe. Countries like Zambia, Bangladesh and Sudan are seeing a rise in infectious disease cases as they battle climate change. Cholera and dengue fever are two examples of such diseases. And, on Friday, the South African government said it would continue its attempt to stop the sale of items that once belonged to Nelson Mandela. While his daughter says sales will fund a memorial garden in her father's honor, the government wants to keep the items in South Africa as pieces of national heritage. Also, in1972, 11 members of Israel's Olympic delegation were killed at the Munich Games. What happened there continues to worry Israeli athletes as an Israeli delegation heads to Qatar for the World Aquatics Championships next month. Plus, did the song "We are the World" make the world better?