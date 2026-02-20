The US Supreme Court has struck down much of the Trump administration's tariffs on foreign goods, which have been a cornerstone of its trade and foreign policies. Also, Iran prepares for a possible US military strike. And, the International Energy Agency has removed climate change from its list of priorities for the next two years, following threats from the US to withdraw from the advisory body. Plus, highlights from this year's Olympic hockey tournaments making history in Milan.

