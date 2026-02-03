Russia’s massive overnight attack on Ukraine included hundreds of drones and a record 32 ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, troops on the front line say conscripts are having a tough time filling the shoes of more experienced soldiers. Also, Spanish weather forecasters are facing an alarming increase in online attacks for linking extreme weather events to climate change. And, families in Iran search for their missing loved ones after a brutal government crackdown on protesters earlier this month. Plus, an Australian teenager saves his family from being washed out to sea.

