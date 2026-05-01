Today is May Day, when workers mark the anniversary of the birth of the labor movement in the United States. It’s an international movement that sees marches and protests demanding better pay and stronger protections for workers. Also, US prosecutors have indicted the sitting governor of Sinaloa state in Mexico and nine others, alleging ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. And, Colombia's government has announced a controversial plan to kill dozens of hippos that have been roaming freely in one of the country’s most fertile areas, but that have also become a beloved tourist attraction. Plus, in the German village of Lehde, spring is marked when the local post office starts delivering mail on a barge.

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