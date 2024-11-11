Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council has ousted leader Garry Conille after six months, naming businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé as his replacement, but critics say the move may violate the country's constitution. Also, doctors in Lebanon say they have seen a sharp increase in premature births and miscarriages as strikes from Israel intensify. And, experts sent by the UN Security Council landed in Port Sudan on Sunday to investigate possible war crimes committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Plus, a look at the legacy of dancer Judith Jamison, who died this weekend at 81.
