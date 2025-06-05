Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
US President Donald Trump described his 90-minute conversation today with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping as "very good." The call comes as Washington and Beijing have been accusing one another of violating a trade truce that both nations had recently agreed to. Also, France saw a 46% rise in adult baptisms this past Easter. And, wildfires continue to burn across western and central Canada as the number of people who have been evacuated climbs to more than 30,000. Plus, the Stanley Cup Final gets underway in Edmonton.
