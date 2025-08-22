The US has imposed steep tariffs on Brazilian goods. But instead of pressuring Brazil’s government, the move may have backfired. Also, the UN-backed group IPC has declared a famine for more than half a million people in Gaza. And, the skeletal remains of more than 140 people have been unearthed at a mass grave in Sri Lanka. Plus, a town in Nova Scotia, Canada, expands a living shoreline designed to protect the community from climate-fueled storms.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.