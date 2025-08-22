Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The US has imposed steep tariffs on Brazilian goods. But instead of pressuring Brazil’s government, the move may have backfired. Also, the UN-backed group IPC has declared a famine for more than half a million people in Gaza. And, the skeletal remains of more than 140 people have been unearthed at a mass grave in Sri Lanka. Plus, a town in Nova Scotia, Canada, expands a living shoreline designed to protect the community from climate-fueled storms.
