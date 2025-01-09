Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A state funeral for Jimmy Carter is being held on Thursday in Washington. When the 39th US president was sworn into office in 1977, he pledged to elevate human rights in American foreign policy. We look into that legacy. Also, the last time Japan’s army came to the Philippines in big numbers was during World War II, amid an invasion that left the country in ruins. That was 80 years ago. Now, the Philippines wants Japanese forces back on its bases. And, Russia’s war in Ukraine has included an assault on the country’s cultural sites. We meet Ukrainians fighting to protect their heritage in wartime.