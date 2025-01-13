Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Ukraine’s military says it captured two North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region of Russia over the weekend. Around 10,000 North Koreans are believed to be fighting on behalf of Russia. Also, rolling blackouts are wreaking havoc on daily life in Iran. And, Sudan's armed forces have captured the city of Wad Madani, marking a significant blow to the Rapid Support Forces. Plus, members of Afghanistan’s first-ever all-female flight and the story of how their lives were turned upside down.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices