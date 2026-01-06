Militias are patrolling the streets of Venezuela and independent journalists have been detained. It’s all part of a crackdown signaling the country’s authoritarian leaders are not relinquishing power, despite the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. Also, a garbage workers’ strike in the UK has led to tens of thousands of tons of rubbish piling up in the streets, attracting vermin. And, the Israeli foreign minister has visited Somaliland after Israel became the first nation to officially recognize the segment of Somalia as an independent country. Plus, National Geographic puts out a list of the 11 biggest food trends expected around the world for 2026.

