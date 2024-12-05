Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
As a successful no-confidence vote topples the French government, a look at the political career of President Emmanuel Macron, whose presidency once signaled hope for change. Also, this week marks 40 years since the world's deadliest industrial disaster. The Bhopal gas leak originating at a pesticide plant in 1984 exposed 500,000 people in India to toxic vapors, killing thousands that night and leaving many more with serious health issues that persist to this day. How the Bhopal disaster changed India. And, Google's new AI weather forecasting tool, in the context of a global need for longer-term weather predictions.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.
