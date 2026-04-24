A G7 meeting on the environment kicked off in Paris yesterday, but in an effort to avoid a dispute with the Trump administration, two words were barred from the agenda: "climate" and "change." Also, the conflict in northern Cameroon is impacting education, especially for girls. And, smaller, more agile security tech start-ups are playing an increasingly significant role in European military readiness, especially in places like Ukraine. Plus, the Swiss super group Viragezero in Geneva gets ready to hit the road and play summer music festivals across Europe.

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