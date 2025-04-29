Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In Canada, election results mark a reversal of political fortunes. The Liberal Party's victory in Monday's federal election follows a long slump in popularity. But the Trump administration's trade policies and rhetoric concerning Canada have driven a shift in the country's political landscape. The election results are widely being seen as a mandate for how Canada should respond to Trump. Also, insight into the work of Russian lawyers who represent political prisoners in court. And, why Boston's Museum of Fine Arts has closed its Benin Kingdom Gallery.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices