Ukraine’s president recently said he had a "very bad feeling" about the impact of the Middle East conflict on the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin is reaping windfall profits as the price of oil rises, and the air defense weaponry Kyiv needs is in increasingly short supply. Also, Europe sees a rise in antisemitic attacks. And, it’s been 10 years since The Rolling Stones performed in Cuba. Plus, a look at the relationship between K-Pop and Black music.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices