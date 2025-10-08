A midwife describes assisting a growing number of women experiencing sexual violence at the hands of militias in the North Darfur region of Sudan. It comes a day after a Sudanese militia leader was convicted at the ICC on charges of mass murder and sexual violence going back to 2003. Also, FIFA suspends seven members of the Malaysian national soccer team over allegations of submitting fake birth certificates. And, a father of three recounts his agonizing decision to leave Gaza City amid Israeli strikes. Plus, the BBC’s Shipping Forecast turns 100 years old.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.