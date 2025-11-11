More than 20 miles of gigantic wall, out in the ocean, are hoping to defend Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital and Southeast Asia's biggest mega-city, from rising seawater. Also, US foreign direct investment in Africa has surpassed China's for the first time since 2012. And, New Delhi and Islamabad were both hit with bombs, killing at least 20 people between them, and both Indian and Pakistani officials are trying to find out the exact cause of the explosions. Plus, the genre-bending American band Deerhoof releases its first single, “Immigrant Songs,” a playful take on a serious issue.

