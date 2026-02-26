Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced new snap elections for the end of March. It comes as her party sees resurgent support — thanks, especially, to her US counterpart President Donald Trump. Also, a health aid agreement between the US and Zimbabwe has collapsed after Harare rejected it over concerns about data sharing and sovereignty issues. And, dozens of humanitarian aid groups face expulsion from Gaza and the West Bank as soon as this weekend, unless they hand over detailed personal information about their staff to Israeli authorities. Plus, a Brazilian Indigenous group finds international acclaim for its art.

