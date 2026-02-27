On Thursday night, Pakistan’s military fended off attacks by the Taliban along its border with Afghanistan in the latest outburst of tensions between the two neighbors. Also, Cuban border patrol fired on a Florida-registered speedboat that entered Cuban territorial waters this week, killing four people and wounding others, at a time when tensions between the island and the US have increased. And, some organizations in Nigeria have released AI-powered chatbots that can provide mental health services amid a shortage of psychiatrists in the country. Plus, Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary.

