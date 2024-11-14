Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Peru is inaugurating a huge commercial port built by China, which is expected to become a game changer in the region. Also, a new study finds that private aviation is booming, with flights often clustered around big international events — including climate summits. And, the Biden administration is set to begin sending US military contractors to Ukraine. Plus, a new AI bot whose job is to scam the scammers.
