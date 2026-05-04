The US Navy says it is now providing “guidance” to commercial shipping vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. But because of the strait’s geographical constraints, protecting vessels from threats will be far from easy. Also, this year’s Beijing Auto Show was all about SUVs, but these cars are not like other gas guzzlers. And, the Nigerian government is planning to repatriate its citizens amid surging anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa. Plus, Cameroonian singer Irma adds her own twist in a performance accompanied by DRC’s Kinshasa Orchestra.

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