Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The United Arab Emirates is set to become home to the largest artificial intelligence campus outside of the US. The deal was struck in a meeting Thursday between the US and the UAE. The 10-square-mile campus will be built in Abu Dhabi, requiring 5 gigawatts of power capacity. We look into the energy implications of the plan. Also, in Australia, a murder trial where the defendant is accused of serving poisonous mushrooms to dinner guests becomes a nationwide spectacle. And, the story of a Spanish dictator using Eurovision Song Contest to whitewash his regime's brutal image.
