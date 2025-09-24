Logo for The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Thumbnail for "Russian military continues 'grinding advance' in Donetsk".
Russian troops have made incremental gains in parts of eastern Ukraine, although their advances elsewhere have stalled.
September 24, 202551min48.98 MB
Thumbnail for "UN summit puts spotlight on abducted Ukrainian children".
Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has taken tens of thousands of Ukrainian children.
September 23, 202550min 38sec24.33 MB
Thumbnail for "US allies recognize Palestinian statehood at UN General Assembly".
The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly is in New York this week. One issue that's at the top of the agenda is connected to the war in Gaza.
September 22, 202550min 20sec48.34 MB
Thumbnail for "US suggest reclaiming control of Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base".
During his state visit to the UK, President Donald Trump expressed interest in the US reclaiming Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, which is now in the hands of the Taliban and would likely require negotiations to retake.
September 19, 202550min 34sec24.3 MB
Thumbnail for "On Trump state visit to the UK, the two leaders agree to disagree".
US President Donald Trump wrapped up his historic state visit to the United Kingdom today. He and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters that they discussed major international crises, but the two leaders did not present any new solutions for Gaza, Ukraine or global migration.
September 18, 202550min 30sec48.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Chinese EVs flood the market across major Southeast Asian cities".
From Jakarta to Bangkok, new and unknown brands of Chinese electric vehicles have been cruising around major Southeast Asian cities over the past two years.
September 17, 202550min 33sec24.29 MB
Thumbnail for "US strikes second Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean".
The US military has sunk another Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean. President Donald Trump says the vessels are tied to drug cartels but has offered no evidence. Amid the saber-rattling between Caracas and Washington, we hear what Venezuelans are saying.
September 16, 202549min 30sec47.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Tens of thousands attend anti-immigrant rally in London".
Over the weekend in London, more than 100,000 people took to the streets for the anti-immigrant "Unite the Kingdom" rally organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, featuring Elon Musk as a guest speaker.
September 15, 202550min 15sec24.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Bolsonaro convicted and sentenced to prison in Brazil's landmark ruling".
Brazil’s Supreme Court has sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup to overturn his 2022 election loss.
September 12, 202550min 56sec48.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Divisions within Greenland's independence movement".
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants the United States to take control of Greenland. It’s reignited passions in the territory on the topic of independence — not just from the US, but from Denmark.
September 11, 202550min 32sec24.28 MB
Thumbnail for "NATO condemns drone incursions into Polish airspace".
Last night, more than a dozen drones believed to be from Russia flew into Poland’s airspace, and at least four of them were shot down by Polish and allied NATO aircraft. While the incident drew condemnation, the Kremlin has not confirmed or denied that the drones were Russian.
September 10, 202551min 4sec49.06 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel attempts to assassinate Hamas leadership in Qatar".
Israel today attacked an apartment in Doha, Qatar, where the top leaders of Hamas were meeting to discuss a US ceasefire proposal. Israel claimed responsibility for the attack, and said it had notified the Trump administration ahead of the strikes, which the White House called an “unfortunate incident” that did not advance peace in the region.
September 9, 202551min24.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Social media ban sparks deadly protests in Nepal".
At least 17 people have died in Nepal's capital Kathmandu after clashes with police. Tens of thousands took to the streets across the country to protest a government ban on dozens of social media platforms.
September 8, 202550min 18sec48.32 MB
Thumbnail for "North Korean leader spends a successful week in Beijing".
When Chinese Leader Xi Jinping attended this week's massive military parade in Beijing, he arrived with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. It was one of many wins for Kim, who wants to be accepted on the global stage as the leader of a normal nation, instead of a global pariah.
September 5, 202550min 17sec48.3 MB
Thumbnail for "US expands military action in the southern Caribbean".
September 4, 202548min 34sec23.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Leaders of China, Russia, North Korea send a message to the West".
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un stand together to watch a massive military parade roll through Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in an act of solidarity against the West.
September 3, 202550min 8sec24.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Aid groups scramble to help survivors of Afghanistan earthquake".
Search and rescue operations continue in eastern Afghanistan after Sunday’s deadly earthquake.
September 2, 202549min 57sec47.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Education Special: The value of American higher education".
Our Labor Day special offers an in-depth examination of the value of an American higher education for international students and the challenges they now face in studying in the US, amid new visa restrictions.
September 1, 202550min 52sec24.42 MB
Thumbnail for "Discussions over sexism after photos of Italian PM found on porn site".
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was “disgusted” after photos of her and other women were found on an Italian pornographic website.
August 29, 202550min 45sec24.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Russia conducts massive overnight strike on Kyiv".
Russia's massive attack on Ukraine’s capital kills at least 19 people and injures many dozens more. Ukrainians grapple with heading to shelters or riding out incoming attacks.
August 28, 202549min 48sec47.83 MB
Thumbnail for "Global mail deliveries to the US in limbo due to tariffs".
Some foreign shippers are suspending US package deliveries, as a customs tax exemption for low-value goods comes to an end this Friday.
August 27, 202550min 56sec24.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Widespread condemnation for Israeli strikes on hospital that kill more journalists".
Israel fired two missiles at another hospital in Gaza yesterday that killed 20 people, including five journalists. Israel says it was a mistake but the attacks have sparked global condemnation.
August 26, 202549min 15sec47.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Brazilians debate what democracy means for their country".
As Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro remains under house arrest, Brazilians are debating what justice, accountability and democracy really mean.
August 25, 202549min 11sec23.61 MB
Thumbnail for "Trade pressure from US rallies Brazilians against interference".
The US has imposed steep tariffs on Brazilian goods. But instead of pressuring Brazil’s government, the move may have backfired.
August 22, 202551min 58sec24.97 MB
Thumbnail for "AU backs effort to adopt map showing Africa’s true size".
The African Union has voiced support for the adoption of a map that more accurately displays the real size of Africa.
August 21, 202549min 52sec47.91 MB
Thumbnail for "The latest updates on Israel and Gaza".
Israeli troops have reached the outskirts of Gaza City, preparing for its takeover, at a time when a potential 60-day ceasefire is on the table.
August 20, 202550min 7sec24.06 MB
Thumbnail for "China and India try to repair relations".
China and India are beginning to view each other as possible allies — instead of historic adversaries — one of the side-effects of new US trade policies.
August 19, 202551min 10sec24.57 MB
Thumbnail for "Russia does have 'legitimate grievances,' says Kremlin analyst".
Ukraine is Russia, and the invasion of Ukraine simply represents the return to an older, fundamental reality, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
August 18, 202550min 47sec48.78 MB
Thumbnail for "'Tell the world I was here': Documenting life in Gaza".
For almost two years, Palestinians in Gaza have been recording everything to make sure the world knows they existed.
August 15, 202550min 18sec24.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Extremist groups around the world exploiting AI".
Experts say extremist groups from around the world are using artificial intelligence to produce propaganda and appeal to new audiences.
August 14, 202549min 34sec23.81 MB

Russian troops have made incremental gains in parts of eastern Ukraine, although their advances elsewhere have stalled. Also, as part of a cultural initiative to counter the influence of narco-corridos, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's government is hosting "México Canta" or "Mexico Sings," a national songwriting contest designed to promote nonviolent musical expressions. And, the World Bank is sending $4 billion to Argentina ahead of schedule, attempting to stabilize the country's cratering economy. Plus, Chicago has a long history with organized crime. Its most famous — or infamous — mob boss was Al Capone. But it wasn't just Italian families that worked in Chicago's underworld. Decades ago, two rival Chinese gangs ran amok in the city, but they were able to fly under the radar. 

