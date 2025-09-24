Russian troops have made incremental gains in parts of eastern Ukraine, although their advances elsewhere have stalled. Also, as part of a cultural initiative to counter the influence of narco-corridos, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government is hosting “México Canta” or “Mexico Sings,” a national songwriting contest designed to promote nonviolent musical expressions. And, the World Bank is sending $4 billion to Argentina ahead of schedule, attempting to stabilize the country's cratering economy. Plus, Chicago has a long history with organized crime. Its most famous — or infamous — mob boss was Al Capone. But it wasn't just Italian families that worked in Chicago's underworld. Decades ago, two rival Chinese gangs ran amok in the city, but they were able to fly under the radar.

