US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave a speech in Israel, standing at the podium alone, reminding the world that the US believes a two-state solution is the only way out of a conflict whose devastation has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths. All this amid the threat that the war could expand to involve Hezbollah, potentially pull in Iran, and possibly even the US. And, the leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah spoke about the Israel-Gaza war on Friday for the first time since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on Israel. Hassan Nasrallah's televised speech was long awaited by people throughout the region. Also, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has temporarily militarized security at some of the country's most-important ports and airports as he seeks to tame rising crime. Plus, climate comedy in translation.