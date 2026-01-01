It’s been an adventurous three decades for The World and we’re glad to have you with us as we celebrate our 30th anniversary. In this special New Year’s show, we highlight some of our reporting over the years. We bring you a discussion with Neil Curry, who helped create the show and was The World's first executive producer, as well as a conversation with our reporters Matthew Bell and Shirin Jafaari, who discuss how their coverage of major global news evolved after 9/11. Also, we look at our coverage of the environment in a time of climate change. And, we take a listen to some of our favorite music over the years. Plus, you’ll even have a chance to test your global knowledge as our hosts play a round of Geo Quiz trivia.

