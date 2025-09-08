At least 17 people have died in Nepal's capital Kathmandu after clashes with police. Tens of thousands took to the streets across the country to protest a government ban on dozens of social media platforms. Also, Ethiopia is set to formally inaugurate the massive and controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. And, a Palestinian-Israeli actor takes to the stage to dive into the chaos of identity, truth and family life. Plus, ecologists push for wildlife crossings to provide crucial routes for animals across the globe.

