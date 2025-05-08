Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States has been elected the 267th pope. The 69-year-old is from Chicago, Illinois, and will be known as Pope Leo XIV. Also, after dozens of community kitchens providing desperately needed food to Palestinians in Gaza were shuttered this week, the US is asking aid groups to back a new Israeli aid plan run by US security contractors. And, a nonprofit group in rural Ghana is using cheap motorized tricycles to help pregnant women get to the hospital to give birth. Plus, two high school friends in eastern Turkey learn to make the “daf” — a shallow drum popular in Kurdish, Persian and Middle Eastern music.
