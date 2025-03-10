Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Approximately a thousand people are estimated to have been killed in Syria's coastal region after violence that followed an attack on government forces last week. Since then, members of Syria's Alawite community have been attacked and killed. Also, economist and politician Mark Carney is named Canada’s new prime minister. And, many immigrants now fear sharing their stories in the United States. Plus, Bolivia’s administrative capital, La Paz, has the longest — and highest — cable car system in the world.
