Today marks three years since the start of Sudan’s civil war in which thousands are believed to have died and as many as 14 million have been forced to flee. Also, a new video game that’s designed to help people get on H-1B visas to work in the US. And, Ukraine showcases its rapid advances in high-tech warfare, complete with unmanned robots. Plus, Turkey thanks Spain for its opposition to the Israeli-US war in Iran — with hair transplants.

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