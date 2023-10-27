Logo for The World

The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

US strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria

Thumbnail for "US strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria".
October 27, 202347min 13sec

The US military carried out airstrikes in Syria against Iranian proxy militias on Thursday night. The strikes targeted weapons and ammunition storage areas that were connected to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. And, civilians have mobilized for war across Israel. We hear from a 45-year-old Israeli tax attorney who got word two weeks ago that his reserve unit was being called up. Also, in recent weeks, there's been a significant increase in the number of charter flights operating between Haiti and Nicaragua, which are believed to be carrying Haitian migrants. Some experts say the Nicaraguan government is taking capitalizing on the situation. Plus, this Spanish musician emerges from a flamenco tradition with her latest album.