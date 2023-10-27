The US military carried out airstrikes in Syria against Iranian proxy militias on Thursday night. The strikes targeted weapons and ammunition storage areas that were connected to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. And, civilians have mobilized for war across Israel. We hear from a 45-year-old Israeli tax attorney who got word two weeks ago that his reserve unit was being called up. Also, in recent weeks, there's been a significant increase in the number of charter flights operating between Haiti and Nicaragua, which are believed to be carrying Haitian migrants. Some experts say the Nicaraguan government is taking capitalizing on the situation. Plus, this Spanish musician emerges from a flamenco tradition with her latest album.