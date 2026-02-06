Officials from the US and Iran met today in the Persian Gulf country of Oman for talks. Also, newly released Epstein files are fueling political crises, criminal investigations and renewed questions about some of Europe’s most powerful figures. And, a farmer who discovered some old criollo cacao trees growing in the Philippines has become the toast of chocolate lovers the world over. Plus, "Time Hoppers: The Silk Road" will be the first animated feature film made by, for, and about Muslims to have a US theatrical release this weekend.

