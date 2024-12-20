Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The US State Department's top Middle East envoy, Barbara Leaf, arrived in Damascus today for meetings with Syria's new interim government. Also, a Belgian train conductor is under investigation for violating the country's language laws after greeting passengers bilingually. And, why the conditions for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are improving, and what incentives are pushing the talks forward between Israel and Hamas. Plus, why Hong Kong's claw machines may need to be regulated by the government.
