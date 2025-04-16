Logo for The World

The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.
24hr 14min
Thumbnail for "A US federal court in Denver finds a Gambian guilty of torture in The Gambia".
April 16, 202548min 49sec23.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Sudan's 2-year descent into chaos".
April 15, 202548min 53sec46.95 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran and the US agree to meet again on nuclear program".
April 14, 202547min 16sec22.69 MB
Thumbnail for "Spain's prime minister becomes accidental Europe envoy to China".
April 11, 202548min 6sec46.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Russia and the US carry out a prisoner swap".
The US and Russia carried out a prisoner swap earlier today, resulting in the release of US citizen Ksenia Karelina.
April 10, 202548min 40sec23.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump pauses sweeping new tariffs".
April 9, 202548min 20sec23.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Palestinian Red Crescent demands international investigation into killing of rescue workers".
The Palestinian Red Crescent is demanding an international investigation into the Israeli attack last month on a convoy of ambulances and emergency workers in southern Gaza that killed 15 people.
April 8, 202548min 51sec46.92 MB
Thumbnail for "US tariffs on much of the globe expected to hit Cambodia’s economy especially hard".
Heavy US tariffs against much of the world will kick in on Tuesday at midnight. Few will be hit has hard as Cambodia — where nearly a third of the country’s economy is generated by selling goods to Americans — as Cambodian exports to the US are set to face a 49% tariff.
April 7, 202549min 11sec36.42 MB
Thumbnail for "In a unanimous court decision, South Korea's president is ousted".
April 4, 202548min 55sec23.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump's sweeping tariffs undermine decades-old global trade system".
April 3, 202548min 44sec23.4 MB
Thumbnail for "An ominous déjà vu as Israel expands military operations in Gaza".
April 2, 202549min 1sec23.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Aid in Myanmar faces a tough road ahead".
April 1, 202547min 56sec46.05 MB
Thumbnail for "Myanmar military is bombing civilians in quake zone".
March 31, 202548min 15sec23.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Massive earthquake strikes Myanmar and Thailand".
A massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand today, killing dozens of people in both countries.
March 28, 202547min 10sec22.64 MB
Thumbnail for "South Korea battles nation’s largest-ever wildfires".
South Korea is fighting the largest forest fires in the country's history. Emergency crews and volunteers in the dry and windy southeast region are working to put out the flames and help evacuate residents.
March 27, 202548min 35sec23.33 MB
Thumbnail for "Protests in Gaza against war and Hamas".
Hundreds of Palestinians in northern Gaza held spontaneous protests against Hamas and called for an end to the war.
March 26, 202548min 18sec46.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Gangs seize roads into Haiti’s capital".
March 25, 202548min 1sec46.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Millions of Turkish voters take part in symbolic primary for jailed candidate".
A presidential primary organized by the party of jailed Istanbul mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, galvanizes millions of voters across Turkey.
March 24, 202547min 50sec23 MB
Thumbnail for "Heathrow airport shuts down after fire causes blackout".
March 21, 202548min 33sec46.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Duterte's imprisonment kindles hope for justice".
March 20, 202548min 49sec23.44 MB
Thumbnail for "In morning raid, Turkish police arrest prominent Erdoğan rival".
March 19, 202547min 52sec45.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Airstrikes in Gaza signal an end to Hamas-Israel ceasefire".
March 18, 202547min 58sec23.03 MB
Thumbnail for "North Macedonia nightclub fire kills more than 50".
March 17, 202548min 43sec46.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Market volatility sends gold prices skyrocketing".
The price of one ounce of gold has hit a new record: $3,000. This comes as the stock market faces a lot of volatility amid international trade wars and inflation.
March 14, 202548min 34sec23.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Catholics in Argentina pray for pope’s health and a papal visit".
March 13, 202548min 28sec46.56 MB
Thumbnail for "US halts Venezuela’s oil lifeline".
The Trump administration has revoked Chevron's license to pump oil in Venezuela, accusing its president of not making progress on electoral reforms. In response, Venezuela said it will stop receiving deportees from the US.
March 12, 202548min 3sec23.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Ukraine accepts 30-day ceasefire with Russia after talks in Saudi Arabia".
Following eight hours of negotiations in Saudi Arabia today, the US and Ukraine say that Kyiv will accept a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, if Moscow also agrees. Washington also pledged to lift a freeze on intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine.
March 11, 202548min 23sec46.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Violence erupts in Syria’s coastal region".
Approximately a thousand people are estimated to have been killed in Syria's coastal region after violence that followed an attack on government forces last week. Since then, members of Syria's Alawite community have been attacked and killed.
March 10, 202548min 23sec23.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Russian reaction to Trump-Ukraine policy".
March 7, 202549min 10sec47.23 MB
Thumbnail for "The changing dynamic between Russia and Syria".
March 6, 202550min 16sec24.13 MB

A US federal court in Denver finds a Gambian guilty of torture in The Gambia

Thumbnail for "A US federal court in Denver finds a Gambian guilty of torture in The Gambia".
April 16, 202548min 49sec

A federal court in Denver has found a former member of Gambia’s military guilty of torturing five people accused of involvement in a failed coup against the West African country in 2006. This constitutes a rare prosecution in the United States for torture committed abroad. Also, the UK's Supreme Court passed a ruling on the meaning of the word "woman" as used in the country's Equality Act from 2010. In a unanimous decision, the court said that "woman" refers to people assigned the female gender at birth, and does not extend to transgender women. Critics of the decision say it marks a "huge blow" to the rights of trans people across the country. Also, more than 1,000 Israeli spies and soldiers, past and present, have petitioned their government to cease military actions in Gaza. And, Sweden's annual tradition of watching the migration of moose on TV.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
Thumbnail for "A US federal court in Denver finds a Gambian guilty of torture in The Gambia".
A US federal court in Denver finds a Gambian guilty of torture in The Gambia
00:00
48:49