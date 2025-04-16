A federal court in Denver has found a former member of Gambia’s military guilty of torturing five people accused of involvement in a failed coup against the West African country in 2006. This constitutes a rare prosecution in the United States for torture committed abroad. Also, the UK's Supreme Court passed a ruling on the meaning of the word "woman" as used in the country's Equality Act from 2010. In a unanimous decision, the court said that "woman" refers to people assigned the female gender at birth, and does not extend to transgender women. Critics of the decision say it marks a "huge blow" to the rights of trans people across the country. Also, more than 1,000 Israeli spies and soldiers, past and present, have petitioned their government to cease military actions in Gaza. And, Sweden's annual tradition of watching the migration of moose on TV.

