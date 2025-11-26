Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The Trump administration's airstrikes in the Caribbean are having a chilling effect on small-scale fishermen, who fear being attacked by mistake. Also, Taiwan's president asks lawmakers to approve a new $40 billion spending package in response to recent moves by China. And, Italy’s legislature passes a law that will make femicide an offense punishable by life imprisonment. Plus, the Olympic flame is lit; a look into the tradition of harnessing the sun’s energy.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices