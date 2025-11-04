Former US Vice President Dick Cheney, who died on Monday at the age of 84, was a strong advocate for the first Gulf War and US-led invasion of Afghanistan, was a central player in the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and was one of the architects of the “War on Terror.” Also, a look at how the collapse of the Oslo Accords haunts the Middle East on the 30th anniversary of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. And, China’s surveillance of its Uyghur population has shifted from the physical world to the digital one. Plus, Sir David Beckham receives knighthood at Windsor Castle.

