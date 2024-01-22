This past weekend, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in cities across Germany to protest the far-right Alternative for Germany party, the AFD. Protests erupted after journalists revealed that members met with neo-Nazis to discuss mass deportations, including of citizens. And, two incidents of racial abuse interrupted play in Europe over the weekend. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called for “an automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed racism," but critics are skeptical. Also, Bologna has become the first major city in Italy to introduce a speed limit for traffic of19 miles per hour in the city. Several other European cities have also lowered their speed limits to curb fatalities, but the restrictions have gotten a lot of backlash. Plus, Haiti's jazz festival flourishes despite security challenges.