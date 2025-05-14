Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
President Trump's announcement that US sanctions on Syria would be lifted was met with elation by Syrians, but the country still has a long way to go to recover from years of civil war and brutal dictatorship. Also, the German government banned an extremist group known as the Kingdom of Germany, which believes Germany is a monarchy. And, a look back at the life of José Mujica, Uruguay's former president who lived staunchly below his means. Plus, the Swiss Moroccan musician who found his home in the underground art scene.
Listen to today's Music Heard on Air.