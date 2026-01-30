Keir Starmer is in China this week, marking the first time a British prime minister has visited the country in eight years. UK–China ties have been under strain since Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong and amid allegations of Chinese spying in Britain. Also, understanding the partial return of internet access in Iran. And, a look at US and Israeli pressure on the ICC. Plus, the northern Finnish port city of Oulu becomes one of two European Capitals of Culture in 2026.

