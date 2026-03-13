The most intense bombing of Iran by the US and Israel has been taking place in the capital, Tehran, a city of roughly 10 million people living in dense areas. In wars, the most vulnerable among the population end up bearing the brunt of the conflicts — children, the elderly, those with disabilities. Also, a documentary about the little-known US occupation of Haiti. And, Asians are among thousands of immigrants swept up in the Trump administration’s deportation campaign, but many have not come forward with stories of being targeted by federal agents. Plus, a look at the international productions that make up nearly half of all the films nominated for Oscars this year.

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