In this holiday special, The World visits Greenland. Former Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute B. Egede stated this year, “We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic.” We look at divided opinions around the territory’s independence. Also, a look at Denmark’s controversial parenting test that resulted in a disproportionate number of Inuit families being separated. And, an official apology from Denmark for forcing Indigenous women and girls from Greenland into using contraceptive devices beginning in the 1960s. Also, a look at how a new international airport in the capital Nuuk is trying to keep up with an influx of tourists. Plus, how the abandoned village of Qoornoq is seeing a revival.

