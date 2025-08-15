Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
For almost two years, Palestinians in Gaza have been recording everything – some as trained journalists, others as citizen journalists – to make sure the world knows they existed. Also, where does the world stand on efforts to reduce plastic? And, a look at Japan-China relations, 80 years after Japan's surrender in World War II. Plus, a chat with one of Dubai's foremost vinyl record collectors.
