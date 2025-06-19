Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo have signed a draft peace agreement that’s expected to be signed next week and aims to end the fighting in eastern DRC. Also, a look at acts of kindness and support amid the airstrikes in Iran. And, El Salvador courts exiles to return with incentives and promises of safety. Plus, remembering Sir Geoff Palmer, Scotland’s first Black professor, as an innovating grain scientist and human rights activist.
