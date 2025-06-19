Logo for The World

The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Rwanda and DRC sign draft peace deal
Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo have signed a draft peace agreement that’s expected to be signed next week and aims to end the fighting in eastern DRC.
June 19, 2025
Kenyan protesters denounce death of blogger in police custody
Protestors are battling with police in downtown Nairobi, condemning the death of a 31-year-old teacher and blogger who died more than a week ago while in police custody.
June 18, 2025
Israel-Iran war continues for 5th day as residents flee
Israelis and Iranians spent the day today fleeing or hiding from the back-and-forth bombing between their two countries.
June 17, 2025
Israel orders Iranians to leave Tehran as it escalates strikes
Israel has ordered Iranians living in Tehran to evacuate as it plans to escalate its attacks in the city that’s home to roughly 10 million people. But for some residents, leaving is not an option.
June 16, 2025
Israel launches early morning strikes on Iranian military, nuclear and civilian sites
June 13, 2025
Air India flight crash kills more than 200
June 12, 2025
Duterte dynasty faces judgment day
June 11, 2025
Shock and grief in the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday after mass shooting
June 10, 2025
Iran truck drivers strike for better pay and benefits
June 9, 2025
Israeli PM confirms his government is arming groups in Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms an allegation by lawmaker Avigdor Liberman that Israel is arming criminal groups in Gaza.
June 6, 2025
Trump and Xi agree during phone call to meet in-person
US President Donald Trump described his 90-minute conversation today with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping as "very good." The call comes as Washington and Beijing have been accusing one another of violating a trade truce that both nations had recently agreed to.
June 5, 2025
US firm Boston Consulting Group quits Gaza relief initiative
The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a US-based firm that helped design and manage an aid initiative to deliver food to Palestinians in Gaza in areas controlled by the Israeli military, has withdrawn its team from the operation.
June 4, 2025
US to reduce number of military bases in Syria
The US is planning to scale down its military presence in Syria from eight bases to one. We also take a look back at survivors of chemical attacks conducted by Assad regime forces during the Syrian civil war.
June 3, 2025
Russia and Ukraine pursue peace talks in Turkey as they exchange airstrikes
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul, Turkey, today for peace talks as both sides continued to conduct airstrikes. The delegations agreed to a major prisoner exchange, but no ceasefire.
June 2, 2025
The White House says it's working on a ceasefire deal for Gaza
May 30, 2025
Poland votes this weekend in election seen as test for democracy
May 29, 2025
Concerns grow over suspicious candidates in Mexico's 1st judicial election
May 28, 2025
Russia captures 4 Ukrainian villages amid intense bombing campaign
May 27, 2025
Memorial Day special
May 26, 2025
Federal judge blocks attempt to ban foreign students from Harvard
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.
May 23, 2025
Germany signals shift in defense policy by stationing troops in Lithuania
Germany is deploying 5,000 troops to Lithuania, marking the first such permanent deployment to another country since the end of World War II.
May 22, 2025
Officials unmask a Chinese spy ring in Turkey
Turkish officials say they've caught Chinese intelligence using fake cell phone towers to eavesdrop on Uyghurs and the Turkish government.
May 21, 2025
El Salvador detains lawyer and human rights defender
Police in El Salvador have arrested Ruth López, a prominent human rights defender who headed the anti-corruption unit at the rights group Cristosal.
May 20, 2025
As displaced Syrians return, one photographer rediscovers his country
Displaced Syrians are returning to their homes following years of civil war. One photographer, Alaa Hassan, who was 25 years old when the uprisings against former President Bashar al-Assad began, hopes to now document the loss and rebirth of his country.
May 19, 2025
US and UAE ink deal to build world's largest data center for AI
May 16, 2025
Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul
May 15, 2025
A new hope for Syria
President Trump's announcement that US sanctions on Syria would be lifted was met with elation by Syrians, but the country still has a long way to go to recover from years of civil war and brutal dictatorship.
May 14, 2025
Trump kicks off Middle East visit with talk of a 'golden age'
May 13, 2025
Israeli-American hostage in Gaza released following direct negotiations between the US and Hamas
May 12, 2025
Peru calls Pope Leo XIV the 'Peruvian pope'
Pope Leo XIV gave his first mass as pontiff today and is being celebrated across the globe, including in Peru, where he carried out decades of missionary work and became a naturalized citizen.
May 9, 2025

Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo have signed a draft peace agreement that's expected to be signed next week and aims to end the fighting in eastern DRC. Also, a look at acts of kindness and support amid the airstrikes in Iran. And, El Salvador courts exiles to return with incentives and promises of safety. Plus, remembering Sir Geoff Palmer, Scotland's first Black professor, as an innovating grain scientist and human rights activist.

Listen to today's Music Heard on Air.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.

