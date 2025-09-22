The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly is in New York this week. One issue that's at the top of the agenda is connected to the war in Gaza. Several countries announced over the weekend that they will formally recognize a state of Palestine. Other US allies are doing the same this week. Also, from London to Brussels and Berlin, some of Europe's biggest airports are grappling with a ransomware attack that has caused delays and cancellations. And, immigrant workers in Massachusetts with a particular type of immigration status are losing their jobs in critical industries like health, home care and nursing, after the Trump administration's policy changes. Plus, in Egypt, the country's most prominent political prisoner has received a presidential pardon.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.