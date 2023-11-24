In this special episode focused on the “The Big Fix,” we hear about climate solutions from around the world. Akureyri, Iceland is on the verge of becoming the world’s first town to go carbon neutral. The town of 18,000 residents has some natural advantages, including abundant hydro and geo-thermal energy. And, the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent energy costs surging, European leaders scrambling for alternative suppliers of gas, and redirected flows of Russian oil toward Asia. At the time, more than half of Germany’s gas came from Russia. The war pushed a German government that was behind on renewable energy goals to enact some ambitious new policies. Also, the average size of a small farm in India is less than three acres. That makes small farmers there highly susceptible to the changing weather patterns brought by climate change. Tune in for these stories and more from “The Big Fix."

