Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Following eight hours of negotiations in Saudi Arabia today, the US and Ukraine say that Kyiv will accept a 30-day ceasefire with Russia. Washington also pledged to lift a freeze on intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine. Also, former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte was detained on an ICC arrest warrant and will likely stand trial for crimes against humanity. And, the Balochistan Liberation Army claims responsibility for a train highjacking involving more than 400 hostages in Pakistan. Plus, a museum in Finland dedicated to Vladimir Lenin shifts focus amid tensions with Russia.
Listen to today's Music Heard on Air.