Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The Trump administration is moving to label Venezuela’s “Cartel of the Suns” as a foreign terrorist organization, but some experts say the label doesn’t fit. Also, a new study examines the extent of damage being done by excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods. And, an update on conditions on the ground for Palestinians in Gaza. Plus, rapper Eminem sues a beach accessory brand for choosing a name too close to his own alter ego, Slim Shady.
Listen to today's Music Heard on Air.