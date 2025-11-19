The Trump administration is moving to label Venezuela’s “Cartel of the Suns” as a foreign terrorist organization, but some experts say the label doesn’t fit. Also, a new study examines the extent of damage being done by excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods. And, an update on conditions on the ground for Palestinians in Gaza. Plus, rapper Eminem sues a beach accessory brand for choosing a name too close to his own alter ego, Slim Shady.

