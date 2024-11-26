Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Mexico’s president has warned US President-elect Donald Trump against plans to slap large tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners: Mexico, Canada and China. Also, Interpol's affiliate, Afripol, which is a union of African law enforcement agencies, has arrested more than a thousand suspected cybercriminals of various stripes in a continent-wide dragnet. And, thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan have flooded Pakistan’s capital Islamabad demanding his release. Plus, Italy plans to start the construction of a suspension bridge connecting mainland Italy to Sicily in 2025, an idea that’s been centuries in the making.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.
We are able to bring you human-centered journalism because listeners like you support our independent newsroom. Keep The World going strong and donate today!