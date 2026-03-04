Trump has threatened to cut economic ties with Spain after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez forbade the US from using its two American bases in Spain to support the Iran attacks. Also, how private businesses in Cuba are taking advantage of the Trump administration's easing of trade restrictions on the country. And, eyes turn to Lebanon, which has ordered people in border villages to evacuate following strikes from Israel. Additionally, floods from a coastal El Niño in Peru have killed at least 68 people so far.

