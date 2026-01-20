Venezuela is facing soaring prices, shrinking wages and a middle class that has largely vanished. Also, London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the British capital is one of the safest major cities in the Western world, citing new police figures showing homicide rates have fallen to their lowest level in a decade, but campaigners argue the latest numbers don’t tell the full story. And, a look at how US President Donald Trump’s first year of his second term has reshaped the global economy. Plus, auroras can be seen at both the northern and southern poles right now as the Earth experiences a "solar storm."

